MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Basketball veteran Raspreet Sidhu rues missed chance to represent India in Asian Games

Raspreet is left to rue the missed chance to compete in her fourth straight Asian Games despite solid performances in recent years.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 18:14 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
FILE PHOTO: Raspreet Sidhu (blue) was the captain of the Indian women’s 3x3 basketball team that competed in the Asian Championship in Singapore in April.
FILE PHOTO: Raspreet Sidhu (blue) was the captain of the Indian women’s 3x3 basketball team that competed in the Asian Championship in Singapore in April. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Raspreet Sidhu (blue) was the captain of the Indian women’s 3x3 basketball team that competed in the Asian Championship in Singapore in April. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Raspreet Sidhu was the captain of the Indian women’s 3x3 basketball team that competed in the Asian Championship in Singapore in April. More than that she was the top scorer, helping India make the upper pool for the first time in five years.

She attended the preparatory camp for the Asian Games for a month, before being sent back along with a dozen others for not being eligible to represent the country in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The reason was that her name did not figure in the long list of 30 probables sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the organisers. The damage had been done before the new body for the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) could swing into action after being elected on August 5.

Raspreet is left to rue the missed chance to compete in her fourth straight Asian Games. She has been doing her best on the court, but could not find her way when caught off guard, off the court. She was the top scorer in the last National Championship in Udaipur, with 212 points from six games. She was the No.1 ranked player for India in the 3x3 format.

The other three players Pushpa Senthilkumar, Kavya Singla and Dharshini Thirunavukkarasu got the nod to represent the country in the Asian Games.

ALSO READ
Canada beats US to win Basketball World Cup bronze

Quite interestingly, while the Indian men’s basketball team was restricted to the 3x3 format, the women’s side got the nod for both the standard 5x5 as well as the 3x3 format for the Asian Games. Ironically, the best Indian player could not find a berth in any team.

After representing the country for 18 years, Raspreet is disillusioned with the way she has been treated. Despite serving as the Head of sports at the Shiv Nadar Schools, Raspreet has been pursuing basketball with all energy and performing diligently whenever called for State, national or international duty.

What has upset the supporters of Raspreet is the fact that no selection trials or any form of selection criteria were followed in choosing the players. It is pointed out that some of the players chosen had not even competed in the last national championship, especially when they were brought into the fold to make up for the selected players who were either injured or unable to make the team for personal reasons.

It was also pointed out that there were at least three other deserving players who could not make the team.

Raspreet did run from pillar to post to press her case and so did the Delhi Basketball Association and other keen followers of the game, but the combined efforts did not cut much ice with the rigid authority.

Related stories

Related Topics

Raspreet Sidhu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Basketball veteran Raspreet Sidhu rues missed chance to represent India in Asian Games
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Weather Updates Colombo, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 in 24.1 overs; Rain gets heavier at the ground
    Team Sportstar
  3. LBN vs IND highlights 1-0, King’s Cup 2023: El Zein goal guides Lebanon to third place; India loses second match on the trot
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan LIVE Scorecard, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: IND vs PAK streaming info; IND 147/2 in 24.1 overs; Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 (24.1 overs); Rains back in Colombo; Kohli, Rahul at crease - IND vs PAK updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Basketball veteran Raspreet Sidhu rues missed chance to represent India in Asian Games
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Canada beats US to win Basketball World Cup bronze
    AFP
  3. Doncic, Slovenia top Italy for 7th place at Basketball World Cup
    AP
  4. US targets bronze after Basketball World Cup ‘heartbreak’
    AFP
  5. USA loses to Germany in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 semifinal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Basketball veteran Raspreet Sidhu rues missed chance to represent India in Asian Games
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Weather Updates Colombo, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 in 24.1 overs; Rain gets heavier at the ground
    Team Sportstar
  3. LBN vs IND highlights 1-0, King’s Cup 2023: El Zein goal guides Lebanon to third place; India loses second match on the trot
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan LIVE Scorecard, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: IND vs PAK streaming info; IND 147/2 in 24.1 overs; Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 (24.1 overs); Rains back in Colombo; Kohli, Rahul at crease - IND vs PAK updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment