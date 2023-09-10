MagazineBuy Print

Canada beats US to win Basketball World Cup bronze

It was the Americans’ third defeat of the tournament, having already lost to Lithuania in the second round and Germany in the semi-finals.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 16:28 IST , Manila - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Dillon Brooks finished as Canada’s top scorer with 39 points, followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 31.
Canada beat the United States 127-118 in overtime on Sunday to finish third at the Basketball World Cup and claim its first-ever podium finish.

The Canadians thought they had won it in regulation time until Mikal Bridges hit a three-point shot with 0.2sec remaining to take the game into overtime.

Canada brushed itself off and went back to work in the extra period, quickly snatching the lead and staying there for the win.

Bridges gave them a brief reprieve when he collected his own missed free shot in the final second of regulation before scrambling out to the wing and sinking a three-pointer.

ALSO READ
Doncic, Slovenia top Italy for 7th place at Basketball World Cup

Kelly Olynyk almost won it for Canada immediately afterwards, only for his three-point attempt to hit the rim.

The Canadians had been in front for most of the game, building double-digit leads in both the first and third quarters.

Anthony Edwards finished the game as the Americans’ top scorer with 24 points.

The US finished seventh at the previous World Cup in China in 2019.

Germany and Serbia were set to square off for the title later on Sunday.

Both teams are looking to win the Naismith Trophy for the first time.

