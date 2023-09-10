Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6

1 / 10 | The logo of the 2022 Asian Games is designed to feature among other things which river in China that flows through the host city? Qiantang

Yangtze

Yellow river Qiantang is a 494 km long river which was formerly known as the Hangchow river. Next

2 / 10 | The three mascots of the 2022 Asian Games are Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen. They are represented as what from the following options? Pandas

Cranes

Robots The three sporty robots are also called the ‘Smart Triplets’ Next

3 / 10 | Which sport that made its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will also be a part of the 2022 Asian Games for the first time? Breakdancing

Sport Climbing

Surfing Alberto Gines Lopez and Janja Garnbret won the men’s and women’s gold in the event at Tokyo 2020. Next

4 / 10 | Rajeshwari Kumari is the daughter of Randhir Singh, the acting OCA president. She has qualified for the 2022 Asian Games in what sport? Randhir Singh himself is a Gold medal winner at the Asian Games in this sport. Shooting

Boxing

Wrestling Randhir Singh became the first Indian to win gold in Shooting at the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok. Next

5 / 10 | Which current World Chess Champion will lead the Chinese male contingent at the 2022 Asian Games in Chess? Hikaru Nakamura

Hou Yifan

Ding Liren Liren will lead the Chinese team in Chess, which is returning to the Asian Games fold after 13 years. Next

6 / 10 | The golden generation of India’s male chess players will all be present at the 2022 Asian Games. Who among the following will not be part of the squad? R. Praggnanandhaa

Parimarjan Negi

D. Gukesh The Indian Men’s Chess team includes D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa. Next

7 / 10 | The 2014 Asian Games were held in Incheon, South Korea. To win the hosting rights, they beat competition from which other venue? Incheon won 32-13 in the final voting. Dubai

Riyadh

New Delhi New Delhi contested for hosting the event in 2014, four years after hosting the Commonwealth Games. Next

8 / 10 | The Asian Games torch was lit outside the host country for the first time when it was held at Incheon. Where was the torch lit? Great Wall of China

Dhyan Chand Stadium

Hiroshima Peace Memorial The Asian Games torch was lit on August 9, 2014, at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi. Next

9 / 10 | The main stadium at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon was designed by Populous, an architecture firm. Populous is known in India for designing which famous entity? New Parliament House

Narendra Modi Stadium

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Populous designed the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. Next

10 / 10 | Who broke a 32-year gold medal drought for his country in swimming at the 2014 Asian Games? He went on to achieve greater glory in 2016 at the Rio Olympics. Joseph Schooling (Singapore)

Dmitriy Balandin (Kazakhstan)

Sandeep Sejwal (India) Schooling broke a 32-year drought with gold in the 100m butterfly. Next