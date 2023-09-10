MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6

Warm up for the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with our special quiz - 6th set. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Sep 10, 2023 08:14 IST - 3 MINS READ

Ramesh Natarajan
Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6
Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa during his blitz match against Azerbaijan GM Teimour Radjabov (unseen) at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz tournament 2023, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | The logo of the 2022 Asian Games is designed to feature among other things which river in China that flows through the host city?

  •  Qiantang
  •  Yangtze
  •  Yellow river
Next

Related Topics

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6
    Ramesh Natarajan
  2. UFC 293 LIVE, Adesanya vs Strickland: Tafa earns KO win vs Austen; results, latest streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany in freefall after 4-1 shock loss to Japan as Euro 2024 looms
    Reuters
  4. England salvages 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Euro qualifier
    Reuters
  5. Campana’s brace gives Inter Miami win over Sporting Kansas in Messi’s absence
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6
    Ramesh Natarajan
  2. Ankita Bhambri confident of a good fare ahead of Asian Games
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Our goal is to leave China with no regrets: India hockey forward Abhishek
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 5
    Ramesh Natarajan
  5. Asian Games 2022: Thousands turn out for launch of torch relay in Hangzhou
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6
    Ramesh Natarajan
  2. UFC 293 LIVE, Adesanya vs Strickland: Tafa earns KO win vs Austen; results, latest streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany in freefall after 4-1 shock loss to Japan as Euro 2024 looms
    Reuters
  4. England salvages 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Euro qualifier
    Reuters
  5. Campana’s brace gives Inter Miami win over Sporting Kansas in Messi’s absence
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment