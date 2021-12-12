South zone qualifiers for senior national basketball championships to begin in Chennai from December 13

The South Zone phase of the Senior National basketball (men & women) championships will be held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here from December 13 to 17.

All the teams including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry will be participating in the tournament to be held in a round-robin format.



The top three teams will make it to the Senior Nationals to be held in Chennai from January 23 to 31, 2022. Similarly from the other zones — East, West and North — the top three will qualify while one will make it from the North East.

By virtue of their stature, Services and Railways have already made it to the 16-team Nationals with the host receiving a free passage to the Nationals irrespective of its qualification from their respective zones.



While all the States will be fielding men’s and women’s teams here, Puducherry will not field a women’s side.



“We need to have the host qualifying directly [for the Senior Nationals]. So if TN (men & women) qualify, there will be three more teams apart from TN from that zone that will make it. We have done it to provide local flavour,” said Norman Issac, chairman of the technical committee of the Basketball Federation of India, to Sportstar on Sunday.