Warriors vs Kings LIVE Score Game 7: Series at line in Sacramento - NBA Playoffs updates

STREAMING INFO

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game 7 start?

The Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game 7 will start at 3:30 PM ET on April 30 in the US or 1:00 AM IST in India.

Where will the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game 7 be live streamed in India?

The Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game 7 will be live streamed on JioCinema app. The game can also be viewed on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

Where will the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game 7 be telecast?

The Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game 7 will be telecast on Sports18 in India.