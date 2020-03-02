Basketball

WATCH: Giannis' monster dunk against Hornets

Giannis Antetokounmpo came up with a brilliant performance to help Milwaukee Bucks register a 93-85 victory over Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. He finished with 41 points, 20 rebounds and six assists.

02 March, 2020 18:37 IST

WATCH: Giannis' monster dunk against Hornets
