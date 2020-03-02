Basketball WATCH: Giannis' monster dunk against Hornets Giannis Antetokounmpo came up with a brilliant performance to help Milwaukee Bucks register a 93-85 victory over Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. He finished with 41 points, 20 rebounds and six assists. Team Sportstar 02 March, 2020 18:37 IST WATCH: Giannis' monster dunk against Hornets Team Sportstar 02 March, 2020 18:37 IST WATCH: Giannis' monster dunk against Hornets NBA All-Star 2020: Team LeBron vs Team Giannis 'The Michael Jordan Of Our Generation' - Giannis, Lebron pay tribute to Kobe LeBron James to honour Kobe Bryant at NBA All-Stars Game More Videos Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Real Madrid over Barcelona Zion Williamson surprises himself with dominant 31-point display Kobe Bryant death: Rapinoe, Lloyd remember Black Mamba Kobe Bryant death: Neymar dedicates PSG goal to NBA legend Adam Silver commits long-term future with Europe 'We play in different eras' - Jordan on Lebron comparisons Giannis thrilled to hang out with Mbappe and Neymar after Paris win Player of the Day - Kawhi Leonard