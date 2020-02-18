Football

'That was pretty fun' - LeBron James on new All-Star format

Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 157-155 to win the 2020 NBA All-Star Game and all the players concurred with LeBron James, who appreciated the new format.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
18 February, 2020 14:14 IST

'That was pretty fun' - LeBron James on new All-Star format

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
18 February, 2020 14:14 IST
Champions League: Atalanta v Valencia - H2H Preview
Champions League: Tottenham v RB Leipzig - H2H Preview
Lucien Favre praises Haaland as striker stars in Dortmund win
Nagelsmann dismisses 'Baby Mourinho' label ahead of meeting the real thing
 More Videos
Simeone hails Atletico's performance after win over Liverpool
Neymar
Neymar ready to face Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel confirms
Alexander-Arnold thankful for Cafu praise, but unfazed about Ballon d'Or talk
'That was pretty fun' - LeBron James on new All-Star format
Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG - H2H Preview
Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool - H2H Preview
Hierro lauds 'extraordinary' Sergio Ramos' goal-scoring feat
Zlatan breaks more records in Milan derby defeat
 Related