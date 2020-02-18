More Sports Simone Biles wins third Laureus award Simone Biles of United States, who bagged the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year for the third time, won five gold medals at the 2019 World Championships. Team Sportstar 18 February, 2020 14:14 IST Simone Biles wins third Laureus award Team Sportstar 18 February, 2020 14:14 IST Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi share Laureus award Simone Biles wins third Laureus award Laureus Sports Awards: Highlights from the ceremony Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Real Madrid over Barcelona More Videos Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes sparks Kansas City Chiefs to comeback win 'We play in different eras' - Jordan on Lebron comparisons Player of the Day - Kawhi Leonard Kawhi Leonard leads LA Clippers to win over Dallas Mavericks McGregor would love to fight Pacquiao at new Vegas stadium Fury: Wilder Is A 'Skinny-legged Super Noodle' NBA: Jayson Tatum dismantles Pelicans in Celtics win NBA: Dallas Mavericks down the Embiid-less 76ers