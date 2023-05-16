WNBA rescinds Aces’ 2025 1st-round pick, suspends Becky Hammon

The WNBA on Tuesday rescinded the Las Vegas Aces’ first-round draft pick in 2025 and suspended head coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay for separate violations.

Per the WNBA, Las Vegas was docked the first-round pick for violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits in connection with negotiations for a contract extension involving then-Aces player Dearica Hamby.

Also Read Philadelphia 76ers dismisses coach Rivers after loss to Celtics in Conference Semifinals

Hammon’s ban is for violating league and team Respect in the Workplace policies. That came on the heels of Hammon’s reported comments to Hamby in regard to the latter’s recent pregnancy, per the WNBA.

Hamby, who was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Jan. 21, said in an Instagram post that the Aces treated her in an “unprofessional and unethical way that ... has been traumatizing” due to her pregnancy.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association announced that it had begun an investigation into the Aces after an unnamed player raised “serious concerns.”

“It is critical that we uphold the values of integrity and fairness, which create a level playing field for our teams,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “The Aces failed to adhere to league rules and regulations and have been disciplined accordingly. We are also disheartened by the violation of our Respect in the Workplace policies and remain committed to ensuring that enhanced training is conducted and standards are followed across all WNBA teams.”

The Aces are also without a first-round pick in 2024, part of the Sparks-Hamby trade.