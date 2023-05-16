Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers dismisses coach Rivers after loss to Celtics in Conference Semifinals - reports

Philadelphia 76ers has dismissed head coach Doc Rivers after the team’s 3-4 loss to Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Reuters
PHILADELPHIA 16 May, 2023 21:12 IST
FILE PHOTO: Doc Rivers has been dismissed as head coach of Philadelphia 76ers.

FILE PHOTO: Doc Rivers has been dismissed as head coach of Philadelphia 76ers. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The Philadelphia 76ers has parted ways with head coach Doc Rivers after three seasons, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Rivers led the 76ers to the Eastern Conference semifinal series in each of his three seasons at the helm. Third-seeded Philadelphia fell apart in the second half on Sunday and dropped a 112-88 decision to the second-seeded Boston Celtics in Game 7.

Per ESPN, the 76ers’ search for a new coach is expected to include Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams.

Rivers, 61, guided the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008. Since then, he has failed to move past the conference semifinals.

