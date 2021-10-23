World youth medallist Anamika causes upset in National women’s boxing championships

World youth medallist Anamika upset former World youth champion and World Championships silver medallist S. Sarjubala Devi in a 50kg bout of the National women’s boxing championships at the Joseph's International School here on Saturday.

Anamika beat Sarjubala 4-1 to move into the quarterfinals.

Another Worlds medallist Manju Rani put up a solid performance and trounced Bhabani Barik of Odisha 5-0 in a 48kg second-round match.

Olympian Simranjit Kaur, Asian medallist Nikhat Zareen and current World youth champion Babyrojisana Chanu won their respective bouts.

Important results (preliminary rounds):