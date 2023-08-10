Joshua says late change of opponent ‘another rock in my shoe’ in bid to ignite boxing career

Anthony Joshua described being confronted with a late change of opponent for a heavyweight fight in London on Saturday as “another rock in my shoe towards the top of the mountain.”

Joshua, a two-time former world heavyweight champion, was scheduled to fight Dillian Whyte in an all-British bout at the O2 Arena but it was called off after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” on a doping test.

Instead, Joshua will now take on Robert Helenius, a 39-year-old journeyman who fought in Finland last weekend.

Joshua went head-to-head with Helenius for the first time at a media conference on Wednesday and said a sense of responsibility to not let people down — like his promoters, Matchroom, and other boxers on Saturday’s undercard — was a driving factor behind him taking on the fight on late notice.

“Late replacements are not ideal, but it is the third time it has happened. We had it with Kubrat Pulev and Carlos Takam, Jarrell Miller and Andy Ruiz Jr., so this is what happens,” Joshua said.

“A long career will present these type of obstacles, and I just have to get used to them. Yeah, this is another rock in my shoe towards the top of the mountain.”

Joshua has fought only three times in the last two-and-half years, losing two of those to Oleksandr Usyk, and has seen his career stall. He has looked to ignite it with a new trainer in American Derrick James, under whom Joshua earned a unanimous decision against Jermaine Franklin in April.

“Helenius fought on Saturday, he is doing the right thing. As a fighter, you have to stay busy, you have to stay active and keep expressing your skill because that is the only way to improve,” said Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs).

“Obviously, I haven’t been fighting, I fought at the start of April, but I spent a lot of time in the ring. In Dallas, we do a lot of ring work, and that’s the closest thing to a fight. It is not just hitting the bags, shadow boxing. We do a lot of combat training, so I am physically ready.”

Joshua calls for more random drug testing

Whyte, who had previously served a two-year ban from 2012 to 2014 after testing positive for a banned stimulant, said he had not taken the reported substance after the latest test.

“There’s a doping problem in the sport, definitely,” Joshua told reporters.

”... It happens in boxing. It’s not the first (time) and won’t be the last.”

Professional boxing does not adhere to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code, and VADA offers regulatory services for certain boxers or promotions.

“But how can people get away with doping if you’re getting random drug tests? I get drug-tested all year round,” the 33-year-old Joshua said.

“Every quarter, I have to submit my whereabouts: where I’m going to be, every day, for (a 60-minute time slot, so they can turn up randomly.

“I’ve submitted that every day of my life since 2011, so I don’t know why I’m under this pressure but all these other boxers aren’t. When you sign up to a promoter they should all have that in the deal.”

Whyte is not an isolated case in recent years as former light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan was banned for two years in April after a prohibited substance was detected in his sample following his fight against Kell Brook.

British welterweight Conor Benn resumed his career last month after being cleared by UK Anti-Doping following a probe into two failed voluntary drug tests last year.

Meanwhile, Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs), who is an old sparring partner of Joshua, insisted he is not merely in Britain for a pay-day despite fighting only days ago when he knocked out Mika Mielonen in the third round.

“I am ready to fight. That is why I am here. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here,” said Helenius, who was knocked out late in the first round against Deontay Wilder in October.

“I respect him, he’s a good fighter. It is going to be glorious. It was big news in Finland and I can ensure you I will give everything.”

(With inputs from Reuters)