Asian Youth and Junior Boxing C'ships: Vishwanath, Anand move into finals

India's Vishwanath Suresh and Anand Yadav progressed into the finals at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

Vishwanath (48kg) beat Miralijon Mavlonov by a split 4-1 decision to reach his second consecutive final of the continental tournament. Meanwhile, Anand secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Abduvali Buriboev in the thrilling bantamweight semifinals.

The last edition’s silver medallist Vishwanath will take on Kyrgyz boxer Ergeshov Bekzat in the final while Anand will fight against Eljay Pamisa of Philippines.

In the 51kg semifinal, Raman settled for bronze after losing 0-5 to Uzbekistan’s Khujanazar Nortojiev.

Later in the evening, three more Indian youth boxers, Vanshaj (63.5kg), Deepak (75kg), Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg), will play their respective semifinals.

Yashwardhan and Rishabh win junior boys' semifinals

In the junior boys’ categories , Yashwardhan Singh (60kg) and Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg) secured victories in the semifinals late on Thursday night while five other boxers, Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Gaurav Mhaske (+80kg), exited with bronze medals after losses in the semifinals.

Indian boxers have secured 18 medals in the youth categories, with 12 in the women's and six in the men's categories, respectively. Seven of the women have sealed their berth in the finals.

The tournament has witnessed strong competition in the presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.