BFI extends term of existing office-bearers, again

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday decided to extend the term of its existing office-bearers and executive committee members once again.

At an emergency meeting of its general body held through video conferencing, BFI decided “to extend the tenure of existing office-bearers and EC members by three months or till elections are held, whichever is earlier, and to hold the annual general meeting (AGM) and elections in February, 2021. If a physical meeting is not possible, then the meeting and elections may be held through video conferencing.”

The BFI, which had extended its term for three months in September, postponed its elections earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.