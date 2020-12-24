More Sports Boxing Boxing BFI extends term of existing office-bearers, again The Boxing Federation of India had to postpone its elections earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 24 December, 2020 17:53 IST The Boxing Federation of India had to postpone its elections earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. - REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 24 December, 2020 17:53 IST The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday decided to extend the term of its existing office-bearers and executive committee members once again.READ| McGregor to face Poirier in Abu Dhabi on Jan 23 At an emergency meeting of its general body held through video conferencing, BFI decided “to extend the tenure of existing office-bearers and EC members by three months or till elections are held, whichever is earlier, and to hold the annual general meeting (AGM) and elections in February, 2021. If a physical meeting is not possible, then the meeting and elections may be held through video conferencing.”READ| Sports Ministry inaugurates Khelo India Centres of Excellence The BFI, which had extended its term for three months in September, postponed its elections earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.