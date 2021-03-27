India names strong squad for AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing C'ships

A strong 20-member Indian contingent will participate at the 2021 AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships to be held at Kielce, Poland from April 10 to 24, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said on Saturday.

The formidable women's side will comprise 2019 Asian Youth champion Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) and three-time Khelo India gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary (69kg).

The five pugilists, who produced gold medal-winning performances and ensured the team finished atop the table at the Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Montenegro last month, will be accompanied by Gitika (48kg), Arshi Khanam (54kg), Poonam (57kg), Nisha (64kg) and Khushi (81kg).

The men's team will be spearheaded by the Asian Youth Championship silver medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg). The Asian junior champion Chongtham Bishwamitra (49kg) also found himself a spot in the men's side.

Other boxers to make the cut for the Youth World Championships include Vikas (52), Sachin (56kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Sumit (69kg), Manish (75kg), Vinit (81 kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg) and Jugnoo (+91kg).

The team will leave on March 31 for a 10-day advanced preparatory camp in Wladyslawowo, Poland and following that it will be participating in the World Championships, which will see in action 487 boxers from 66 nations.

A biennial event, which had the men's and women's championships played together for the first time in 2018 in Hungary, the Indian contingent won two gold, two silver and six bronze medals.