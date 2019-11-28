Isaac Amaladas: More boxing tournaments needed in Karnataka

Arjuna awardee boxer Isaac Amaladas stated that more tournaments should be conducted if boxing is to grow in Karnataka.

Amaladas, a three-time silver medallist at the Asian boxing championship (1980, 1982, 1983), said, “The State association, which has been split into two factions, must take interest to conduct more tournaments. Coaches must be appointed in all major districts in Karnataka. Haryana, Services and Railways have shown the way — they have hostels, schools and medical benefits for talented boxers.”

Read | Deontay Wilder retains WBC heavyweight title with seventh-round knockout

Amaladas spoke at an event organised by sportswear brand Xtep, alongside two other acclaimed boxers and coaches Ganapathy Manoharan and M. Venu.

Dronacharya awardees Manoharan and Venu recalled the time they met the legendary Mohammed Ali, at Mumbai in 1980. Venu, 74, turned back the clock when he stood up and threw an impressive combination of jabs and punches.

“I may be 74, but I’m still good enough to win medals at the Nationals,” Venu said, reminiscent of the trademark confidence associated with his hero Ali.