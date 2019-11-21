Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz: Joshua vows to show his greatness

Anthony Joshua has vowed to "whup" Andy Ruiz Jr and says everyone should bow to his greatness after he wins their world heavyweight title rematch.

Ruiz sensationally knocked Joshua out to claim his IBF, WBA and WBO titles at Madison Square Garden in June.

Joshua says it will be a very different story when he steps into the ring with the Mexican in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

"I'm fighting the best man in the world now," Joshua told Sky Sports News. "I'm going to whup him, and show how great I am.

"They think he's so great, so when I beat him I want everybody to bow to my feet and tell me how great I am."

He added: "I couldn't beat Ruiz Jr before and get the credit I deserved.

"You saw me in the ring - I wasn't fighting King Kong, was I? [I didn't have] that mindset.

"Apparently I'm fighting the quickest hands and the best fighter in the division. So once I beat him I want everybody to bow to me."

Joshua says he has learned from the experience of his first professional defeat in New York.

The 30-year-old stated: "My body is in pain. I know how to fight, I know how to box. That's a good place to be in - when you don't second-guess yourself.

"You go into a boxing ring without questioning yourself. I feel like I can control myself, and I have learned. In the first fight when I put him down, maybe I should have controlled myself more.

"The blessing is that, out of such adversity, such great opportunity has come to right my wrong and become a two-time heavyweight champion. To prove to the world - no, not to the world. To prove to myself that the changes I wanted to make will pay off. That's a good place to be in."