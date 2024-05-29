MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers: Arundhati advances to pre-quarters, Narender Berwal bows out

While Choudhary won by a 5-0 unanimous decision against Stephanie Pieneiro of Puerto Rico, Berwal went down 2-3 to Ecuador’s Gerlon Gilmar Congo Chala.

Published : May 29, 2024 15:32 IST , BANGKOK - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Arundhati Choudhary.
FILE PHOTO: Arundhati Choudhary. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Arundhati Choudhary. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Reigning national champion Arundhati Choudhary registered a convincing victory to move to the 66kg pre-quarterfinals while Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+92kg) bowed out of the second Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers here on Wednesday.

While Choudhary won by a 5-0 unanimous decision against Stephanie Pieneiro of Puerto Rico, Berwal went down 2-3 to Ecuador’s Gerlon Gilmar Congo Chala.

Choudhary began her campaign with a clinical round 1 against her opponent. She was slightly conservative in Round 2, consolidating her position before again dominating the next round to get a unanimous verdict in her favour.

Later, Berwal put up a strong fight but it was not enough to advance to the next round.

The 2022 Asian Games bronze winner started slow in round 1 and was then forced to catch up. He did well to impress three of the five judges with his punches in the second and third round of the round of 32 bout.

However, his efforts were not enough to overturn the overall deficit.

In the evening session, Ankushita Boro, will face Rimma Volossenko of Kazakhstan in 60kg pre-quarters while Nishant Dev (71kg) will be up against Thailand’s Peerapat Yeasungnoen to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

Related Topics

Arundhati Choudhary /

Ankushita Boro /

Nishant Dev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers: Arundhati advances to pre-quarters, Narender Berwal bows out
    PTI
  2. Dortmund’s Reus wants to leave club with major trophy
    Reuters
  3. India bids to host Gukesh-Liren World Chess Championship match
    PTI
  4. IBA to offer prize money to all boxing medallists at Paris Games
    Reuters
  5. LA-bound Giroud’s leadership will be missed, says Milan captain
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers: Arundhati advances to pre-quarters, Narender Berwal bows out
    PTI
  2. IBA to offer prize money to all boxing medallists at Paris Games
    Reuters
  3. Mike Tyson says he feels ‘100%’ after plane health scare
    AFP
  4. Boxing World qualifiers: Nishant Dev outclasses Otgonbaatar in two minutes, Abhinash Jamwal loses close bout
    Team Sportstar
  5. Boxing World Qualifiers: Ankushita Boro defeats Naamun Monkhor to enter pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers: Arundhati advances to pre-quarters, Narender Berwal bows out
    PTI
  2. Dortmund’s Reus wants to leave club with major trophy
    Reuters
  3. India bids to host Gukesh-Liren World Chess Championship match
    PTI
  4. IBA to offer prize money to all boxing medallists at Paris Games
    Reuters
  5. LA-bound Giroud’s leadership will be missed, says Milan captain
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment