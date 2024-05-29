MagazineBuy Print

IBA to offer prize money to all boxing medallists at Paris Games

The International Boxing Association (IBA) will offer prize money to all Olympic champions and medallists at this year’s Paris Games, the body announced on Wednesday.

Published : May 29, 2024 15:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Paris gold medallists in the boxing tournament will receive a substantial financial reward of $100,000.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Paris gold medallists in the boxing tournament will receive a substantial financial reward of $100,000. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Paris gold medallists in the boxing tournament will receive a substantial financial reward of $100,000. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

“Paris gold medallists in the boxing tournament will receive a substantial financial reward of $100,000. Out of this amount, the athlete will receive $50,000, their National Federation will receive $25,000, and their coach will receive $25,000,” IBA President Umar Kremlev said in a statement.

Related Topics

International Boxing Association /

Paris Olympics

