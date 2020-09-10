More Sports Boxing Boxing British boxing great Alan Minter dies at 69 Alan Minter, a British boxing great who followed up a bronze medal at the Olympics by becoming a world champion in the middleweight division in 1980, has died. AP London 10 September, 2020 22:22 IST Alan Minter is held on the shoulders of his supporters after receiving the World Middleweight Championship belt (File photo). - AP Photo AP London 10 September, 2020 22:22 IST Alan Minter, a British boxing great who followed up a bronze medal at the Olympics by becoming a world champion in the middleweight division in 1980, has died. He was 69. The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed Minter’s death on Thursday, without giving more details. He had been battling cancer. Minter won bronze in the light-middleweight category at the Munich Olympics in 1972 and immediately turned professional, capturing British and European titles at middleweight within five years. Minter became world champion by beating Vito Antuofermo in Las Vegas and defended the title in a rematch. In his second defense, Minter was beaten in three rounds by Marvin Hagler at Wembley Stadium in September 1980. Minter retired a year later. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.