Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain receive first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

India's Olympic-bound boxers Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Command Hospital in Pune on Wednesday.

The boxers are currently at the national camp at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

Besides the duo, four members from the coaching and support staff team also received their first jab of the vaccine.