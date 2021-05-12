More Sports Boxing Boxing Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain receive first jab of COVID-19 vaccine The Olympic-bound pugilists are currently training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune. Team Sportstar 12 May, 2021 17:28 IST Six-time world champion Mary Kom receives the first jab of COVID vaccine in Pune on Wednesday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 12 May, 2021 17:28 IST India's Olympic-bound boxers Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Command Hospital in Pune on Wednesday. READ| Boxing world championship for men to be held in Oct-Nov in Belgrade The boxers are currently at the national camp at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.READ| Mary Kom, other women boxers to train at ASI Pune for Olympics Besides the duo, four members from the coaching and support staff team also received their first jab of the vaccine. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.