Deepak Kumar enters semifinals of Strandja Memorial tournament

Asian silver-winner Deepak Kumar (52kg) entered the semifinals with a comfortable win to be assured of a medal and a clash with reigning Olympic and world champion Shakhobiddin Zoirov at the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Deepak defeated Bulgaria's Darislav Vasilev 5-0 to make the last-four stage and assure India of a second medal at the event.

Zoirov, also a silver-medallist at the Asian Games and the championships, claimed a facile 5-0 win over American Anthony Herrera.

ALSO READ | Deepak Kumar enters quarterfinals of Strandja Memorial tournament

However, it was a largely disappointing day for the Indians with former youth world champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) bowing out of the women's competition.

Gulia, who defeated two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay in the quarterfinals, went down 0-5 to Romania's Lacramioara Perijoc. Kachari also lost by the same margin to American Naomi Graham.

With their loss, India's challenge in the women's draw has come to an end without anyone managing to secure a medal.

Manjeet Singh (+91kg), in the men's draw, also made his exit from the tournament. He was beaten by Armenia's Gurgen Hovhannisyan.

Earlier in the competition, Naveen Boora (69kg) made the semifinals by defeating Brazil's Eravio Edson in his quarterfinal bout.