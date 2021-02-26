More Sports Boxing Boxing Deepak Kumar enters semifinals of Strandja Memorial tournament The victory confirmed Deepak and India a medal at the tournament and he will take on reigning Olympic and world champion Shakhobiddin Zoirov in his last four clash. PTI NEW DELHI 26 February, 2021 11:21 IST While Deepak won his bout, Manjeet Singh lost his to Armenia's Gurgen Hovhannisyan in the 91 kg category- AP (Representational Image) PTI NEW DELHI 26 February, 2021 11:21 IST Asian silver-winner Deepak Kumar (52kg) entered the semifinals with a comfortable win to be assured of a medal and a clash with reigning Olympic and world champion Shakhobiddin Zoirov at the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Deepak defeated Bulgaria's Darislav Vasilev 5-0 to make the last-four stage and assure India of a second medal at the event.Zoirov, also a silver-medallist at the Asian Games and the championships, claimed a facile 5-0 win over American Anthony Herrera.ALSO READ | Deepak Kumar enters quarterfinals of Strandja Memorial tournamentHowever, it was a largely disappointing day for the Indians with former youth world champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) bowing out of the women's competition.Gulia, who defeated two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay in the quarterfinals, went down 0-5 to Romania's Lacramioara Perijoc. Kachari also lost by the same margin to American Naomi Graham.With their loss, India's challenge in the women's draw has come to an end without anyone managing to secure a medal.Manjeet Singh (+91kg), in the men's draw, also made his exit from the tournament. He was beaten by Armenia's Gurgen Hovhannisyan.Earlier in the competition, Naveen Boora (69kg) made the semifinals by defeating Brazil's Eravio Edson in his quarterfinal bout. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.