Naveen Boora makes it to Strandja Memorial semifinals

Naveen Boora (69kg) assured himself of at least a bronze by advancing to the semifinals while Manjeet Singh (+91kg) entered the quarterfinals on a successful day for Indian boxers at the 72nd Strandja Memorial tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Boora defeated Brazil’s Eravio Edson in his quarterfinal bout, prevailing 5-0 in the contest. Manjeet got the better of Ireland’s Gytis Lisinskas in his last-16 stage bout on Wednesday night.

Earlier, Jyoti Gulia (51kg) upstaged two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaiby of Kazakhstan to enter the quarterfinals along with two others. Gulia, a 2017 world youth champion, defeated the gold-winner from the 2014 and 2016 senior world championships.

She will take on Romania’s Perijoc Lacramioara in her quarterfinal bout later in the day.

Another Indian to enter the quarterfinals on the second day was Bhagyabati Kachari, who outclassed Russian opponent Anna Galimova 5-0 in the 75kg category.