Five Indians enter quarterfinals in Youth World Boxing Championships

Gitika, Ankit Narwal, Bishwamitra Chongtham, Sachin and Vishal Gupta win their respective bouts to make it a successful day for India at the Championships.

NEW DELHI 18 April, 2021 10:11 IST

Nisha Gurjar bowed out of the tournament after a 4-1 loss to Latvia's Beatrise Rozentale. - GETTY IMAGES (REPRESENTATIVE)

Five Indian boxers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Youth World Championships after clinching comfortable victories in their last-16 stage bouts.

Among women, Gitika (48kg) made the last eight on Saturday. From the men's contingent, Asian silver-medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (49kg), Sachin (56kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) stood just one win away from ensuring a medal for India.

However, the campaign ended for Nisha Gurjar (64kg) after a 4-1 loss to Latvia’s Beatrise Rozentale. Earlier, Gitika defeated Kazakhstan's Arailym Marat 5-0.

Chongtham got the better of Mahdi Kohsroshahi by a similar margin before Sachin got the better of David Jimenez Valdez. His was also an unanimous victory. Narwal went past Poland's Oliwier Zamojski 4-1, while Vishal out-punched Croatia's Borna Loncaric in his pre-quarterfinal bout.

India has fielded a 20-member team - 10 men and as many women - in the competition, which features 414 boxers from 52 countries.