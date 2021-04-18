More Sports Boxing Boxing Five Indians enter quarterfinals in Youth World Boxing Championships Gitika, Ankit Narwal, Bishwamitra Chongtham, Sachin and Vishal Gupta win their respective bouts to make it a successful day for India at the Championships. PTI NEW DELHI 18 April, 2021 10:11 IST Nisha Gurjar bowed out of the tournament after a 4-1 loss to Latvia's Beatrise Rozentale. - GETTY IMAGES (REPRESENTATIVE) PTI NEW DELHI 18 April, 2021 10:11 IST Five Indian boxers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Youth World Championships after clinching comfortable victories in their last-16 stage bouts.Among women, Gitika (48kg) made the last eight on Saturday. From the men's contingent, Asian silver-medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (49kg), Sachin (56kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) stood just one win away from ensuring a medal for India.RELATED - Baby Chanu storms into quarterfinalsHowever, the campaign ended for Nisha Gurjar (64kg) after a 4-1 loss to Latvia’s Beatrise Rozentale. Earlier, Gitika defeated Kazakhstan's Arailym Marat 5-0.Chongtham got the better of Mahdi Kohsroshahi by a similar margin before Sachin got the better of David Jimenez Valdez. His was also an unanimous victory. Narwal went past Poland's Oliwier Zamojski 4-1, while Vishal out-punched Croatia's Borna Loncaric in his pre-quarterfinal bout.India has fielded a 20-member team - 10 men and as many women - in the competition, which features 414 boxers from 52 countries. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.