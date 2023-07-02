MagazineBuy Print

Haryana clinches second consecutive youth women’s national boxing championship title

Haryana pulled off a phenomenal show on the final day as all of its 8 finalists ended up winning the gold medal. With 63 points , 8 gold and 1 bronze medal Haryana finished top of the table.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 19:23 IST , Bhopal

Team Sportstar

Defending champion Haryana continued its domination in the Women’s Youth Nationals, clinching 9 medals to conclude the 6th youth women’s national boxing championship in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.



Bhawna Sharma (48kg) & Anshu (50kg) were on top of the game as they started off with a convincing 5-0 win over Karneka Kathayat of Uttarakhand and Chanchal Choudhary of UP giving Haryana a perfect head start.

READ MORE | Asian Games 2022: Mirabai, Bindyarani secure spots; Jeremy ruled out

The 52kg weight category saw an intensely fought battle between Haryana’s Mohini and Chandigarh’s Nidhi as both the boxers delivered some heavy blows to each other. Eventually Mohini took control of the match to win the bout 4-3.

The Asian Junior Champion Kirti (81+kg) of Haryana outclassed her opponent which led to the referee stopping the contest (RSC) in the consecutive matches. Kirti went all guns blazing against Rajasthan’s Nirjhra Baba and wrapped up the bout in the 1st round itself enroute winning the gold medal.

The other four gold medals winners for Haryana were Priya (57kg), Muskan (75kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Tanu (54kg)

Uttarakhand and Delhi claimed the second and third spot with 32 and 20 points respectively. Led by 2 times Asian Junior Champion Nikita Chand, Uttarakhand won 3 gold and 1 silver medal. Delhi ended their campaign with 3 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Haryana’s Priya (57kg) was adjourned best boxer due to her phenomenal display in the 57kg category while Madhya Pradesh’s Anjali Singh won the most promising boxer award

