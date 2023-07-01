MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2022: Mirabai, Bindyarani secure spots; Jeremy ruled out

Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and Bindyarani Devi (55kg) have been selected in the four-member Indian weightlifting team for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 19:36 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Mirabai Chanu in action.
Mirabai Chanu in action. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV
infoIcon

Mirabai Chanu in action. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

World and Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and Commonwealth Games and Asian championships silver medallist Bindyarani Devi (55kg) have been selected in the four-member Indian weightlifting team for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

READ | Asian Games 2022: Amit Panghal misses out; Deepak Bhoria, Nishant, Parveen secure berths

Apart from Mirabai and Bindyarani, who are training in St. Louis, USA in the run-up to the mega continental event, Commonwealth Games champion Achinta Sheuli and National Games champion N. Ajith (in men’s 73kg) are the other two members of the squad.

According to team sources, another Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, was ruled out due to a slip disc issue.

Weightlifting competitions at the Asian Games will be held from September 27 to October 4.

