Asian Games 2022: Mirabai, Bindyarani secure spots; Jeremy ruled out

World and Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and Commonwealth Games and Asian championships silver medallist Bindyarani Devi (55kg) have been selected in the four-member Indian weightlifting team for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Apart from Mirabai and Bindyarani, who are training in St. Louis, USA in the run-up to the mega continental event, Commonwealth Games champion Achinta Sheuli and National Games champion N. Ajith (in men’s 73kg) are the other two members of the squad.

According to team sources, another Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, was ruled out due to a slip disc issue.

Weightlifting competitions at the Asian Games will be held from September 27 to October 4.