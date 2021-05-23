A test of preparations: Indian boxers eye strong show at Asian Championships

The Asian Championships, which get underway in Dubai on Monday, will be a crucial test of preparations for India’s Olympic-bound boxers. India will aim to better its record-shattering medal haul of 13 achieved during the event’s previous edition in Thailand.

A total of 19 Indian boxers - nine men and 10 women - will stake their claim for the top honours.

The boxers reached Dubai on Saturday after a tumultuous few hours, which included a delayed landing and some confusion over approval paperwork. In addition, the team had to withdraw South Asian Games gold-medallist Vinod Tanwar’s (49kg) name after he tested positive for COVID-19. The build-up and the subsequent journey seemed symbolic of the Indian boxers’ Olympic preparations this year with COVID-19 disrupting training on several occasions.

“This will give us a good sign as to where we stand before the Olympics and where we need to adjust. It would be good for us that way,” Indian men’s boxing’s High-Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI.

Expectations high

India delivered its best-ever Asian Championship performance in the 2019 edition in Thailand, claiming 13 medals, including two gold, four silver, and seven bronze. This time too, expectations are high.

ALSO READ - Indian boxing team reaches Dubai for Asian C'ships

“We always come to win. We know it will be a very tough competition with many nations featuring Olympic qualified boxers and many medal winners from the world championships. But we are confident that our team will bring home a good result,” Nieva added with confidence.

From the Olympic-qualified group, defending champion Amit Panghal (52kg), last edition’s silver-medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg), and Vikas Krishan (69kg) will be the ones spearheading the men’s challenge.

All eyes on Mary Kom

Among the women, six-time world champion M. C. Mary Kom, Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), and defending champion Pooja Rani (75kg) will be the strong medals bets. All four are bound for the Tokyo Games. Mary Kom has five medals from the competition in her kitty.

ALSO READ - Mary Kom: Asian C'ship is crucial for Olympic preparations

Also closely watched would be four-time medallist Shiva Thapa (64kg), who is eyeing his fifth successive podium finish. He has claimed one gold (2013), one silver (2017), and two bronze medals (2015 and 2019) in his four previous appearances at the showpiece.

And this time, the International Boxing Association has also announced a prize fund of USD 400,000. USD 10,000 will be awarded to gold medallists. For silver-medallists, the prize money is USD 5,000, and for both bronze medallists, it is USD 2,500 USD each.

Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines, and Uzbekistan are among the other prominent countries participating.

Kazakhstan’s line-up looks quite intimidating with world medal winners Saken Bibossynov (52kg), Ablaikhan Zhussupov (69kg), Bekzad Nurdauletov (81kg), Vasiliy Levit (91kg), and Kamshybek Kunkabayev (+91kg) in the men's fold. Its four women’s world Champions - Nazym Kyzaibay (51kg), Dina Zholaman (54kg), Valentina Khalzova (69kg), and Lazzat Kungeibayeva (+81kg) - will also be in action.