Indian boxer Vinod Tanwar withdrawn from Asian C'ship after positive COVID-19 test

South Asian Games gold-medallist Vinod Tanwar (49kg) has been withdrawn from the Indian men's boxing team for the Asian Championships in Dubai after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Tanwar, who went to Russia's St. Petersburg for a tournament last month, had gone home for a break.

The 23-year-old returned a positive result when he was tested in isolation in Patiala earlier this week, ruling him out from what would have been his maiden appearance at the continental showpiece.

"Vinod Tanwar's (49kg) name was withdrawn from the squad as he was tested positive for COVID-19," the Boxing Federation of India said.

Indian boxing team reaches Dubai for Asian Championships

"Tanwar was at his home and was not in contact with the rest of the team which was in a bio-bubble. The team management decided on not taking any replacement and will not be contesting in the 49kg category of 2021 ASBC Asian Championships," the BFI said.

Tanwar had won the South Asian Games gold in the 2019 edition. He is also a National Championships bronze-medallist.

Most of India's nine Olympic-bound boxers, including Amit Panghal (52kg) and M.C. Mary Kom (51kg), will compete in the event, which begins on Monday.

The squad landed in Dubai on Friday evening.