Junior Boys National Boxing Championship: SSCB wins Championship with five gold medals

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) finished on top with 64 points, followed by Haryana with 48 points and Chandigarh with 27 points

SONIPAT 31 July, 2021

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) boxers warded off a strong challenge from Haryana to clinch the title at the 3rd Junior Boys national championships on Saturday.SSCB finished with 64 points with five gold, four silver and two bronze medals, whereas Haryana secured second place with 48 points after winning four gold, two silver and as many bronze medals.Chandigarh took the third spot with two gold, one silver and one bronze for 27 points.Chandigarh's Krrish Pal was adjudged as the Most Promising Boxer of the Tournament, who won a nail-biting bout against SSCB's Harsh 3-2 in the 46kg final.In the 52kg light bantamweight final, SSCB's Nikhil comfortably beat Rohit Yadav of Uttar Pradesh in a one-sided bout, while the remaining four gold medallists from SSCB were Akash (54kg), Preet (63kg), Ankush (66kg) and Naksh Beniwal (75kg).Chandigarh's other gold came from Rohit Chamoli (48kg) as he defeated SSCB'S Neeru 5-0.Haryana's Anshul (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Gaurav Saini (70kg) and Bharat (80kg) won their final bouts and claimed the gold medal.The tournament witnessed the participation of 298 boxers from across the country.