Mary Kom all set to join national boxing camp

Six-time World champion M.C. Mary Kom is all set to join the National camp at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Vijayanagara.

After the Asian Olympic qualifying event in Amman, Jordan, in March last year, Mary – who secured a 51kg berth in the Tokyo Olympics – had not joined the National camp.

“It feels great to be back in the National camp. This is the first time in my life that I stayed away from a camp for such a long duration,” said Mary on completion of her quarantine.

“I had dengue while I was at home. Because of that I couldn't train for some time. As a result I have gained weight. My first priority will be to get back into shape in a slow and steady manner and optimise my training fitness. Only after that I will think about tournaments.

“I had been training at home with my personal coach (Chhote Lal) and physio. In order to be at peak, a boxer must spar and do all (kinds of) the physical training. My focus will be to get back my rhythm,” she said.

Altogether 52 elite men and women boxers are currently training at Vijayanagara. Parallel camps for women and men are also taking place in Delhi and Patiala respectively.