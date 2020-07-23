Mike Tyson to make boxing comeback on September 12

The former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson said on Thursday that he will make a comeback to the boxing ring at the age of 54, in a bout against Roy Jones Jr. on September 12 in Los Angeles.

Tyson, having retired in 2005 announced on his Legends Only League website that the fight will be against Jones, 51, who also had held the heavyweight title for a brief time.

“It's just going to be amazing,” Tyson said.