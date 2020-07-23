More Sports Boxing Boxing Mike Tyson to make boxing comeback on September 12 Mike Tyson said he will make a comeback to the boxing ring at the age of 54, in a bout against Roy Jones Jr. on September 12 in Los Angeles. Team Sportstar 23 July, 2020 22:42 IST Mike Tyson has decided to make a boxing return in September. - Reuters Photo Team Sportstar 23 July, 2020 22:42 IST The former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson said on Thursday that he will make a comeback to the boxing ring at the age of 54, in a bout against Roy Jones Jr. on September 12 in Los Angeles.Tyson, having retired in 2005 announced on his Legends Only League website that the fight will be against Jones, 51, who also had held the heavyweight title for a brief time.“It's just going to be amazing,” Tyson said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.