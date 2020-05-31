More Sports Boxing Boxing Joshua rules out Mike Tyson fight: Fans would boo if I beat a legend! Tyson Fury suggested he had been interested in facing legend Mike Tyson, but the prospect does not appeal to rival Anthony Joshua. Ben Spratt 31 May, 2020 21:07 IST Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is not interested in facing a legend of the sport. - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Ben Spratt 31 May, 2020 21:07 IST Anthony Joshua has ruled out the prospect of facing boxing great Mike Tyson on his return to the ring as he believes no fan would want to see the current heavyweight champion prevail.Former undisputed world champion Tyson, now 53, is reportedly ready to fight again in exhibition and charity bouts.And UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz and Joshua's heavyweight rival Tyson Fury both claim to have been offered bouts against 'Iron Mike'.But Joshua, who reclaimed his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Andy Ruiz Jr in December, is not interested in facing a legend of the sport.READ | Dingko Singh tests positive for COVID-19 "With all due respect, I wouldn't [fight Tyson]," he told The Sun."Even if I fought Iron Mike and beat him, I think I'd be the only one cheering. People would boo. He is a legend. He is the greatest boxer of the modern era."There are only two recognised champions the world knows of, [Muhammad] Ali and Mike Tyson, the most recognised faces in the world when it comes to boxing."Joshua insists he also has respect for Fury, even as he aims to unify the division."I don't want to be in that position where I am talking down Tyson Fury," he said."He is a great person and he has done great things in boxing, but until the day we fight, that is where it ends and I don't have anything else to say about him."I really want the belt and that is where I stand with Tyson Fury." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.