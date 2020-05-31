Dingko Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Asian Games gold medal winning boxer Dingko Singh has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source close to Dingko in Imphal, a test conducted on the boxer returned a positive result for COIVD-19 on Sunday.

Dingko, who was airlifted from Manipur on April 25 and admitted in a hospital in Delhi for chemotherapy for a relapse of cancer, was in quarantine at a hotel in Imphal for about a week after returning from the National capital on road.

“Dingko travelled with his wife on an ambulance. He developed fever a few days ago. Since the fever did not subside, the COVID test was conducted and he returned a positive result,” said the source.

“It is not yet clear how he got the COVID virus.”

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), which had helped Dingko’s transfer from Imphal to Delhi for treatment, was surprised with the development and was trying to get in touch with his family by the time the report was being filed.

Dingko, a 1998 Asian Games gold medallist, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer and had a surgery for the same in January 2017. The 41-year-old recovered well to take up the role of a boxing coach and guided the Manipur team in the National championships at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, last year.

However, he was admitted to the hospital with ‘suspected recurrence’ of the disease in February last and underwent treatment for inflammation of the bile duct system. Following further medical advice, he was advised to undergo chemoradiation therapy.