MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa among stars to battle it out in Shillong

Amit, whose last significant outing was at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games where he had bagged the gold medal, had competed in 49kg in the 2016 edition of the National Championships in Guwahati.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 17:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Amit will try to assert his class in Shillong and be in contention for a spot for the Olympic qualifiers next year.
Amit will try to assert his class in Shillong and be in contention for a spot for the Olympic qualifiers next year. | Photo Credit: -
infoIcon

Amit will try to assert his class in Shillong and be in contention for a spot for the Olympic qualifiers next year. | Photo Credit: -

Former World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal will make a comeback after seven years to the National Boxing Championships, starting at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Indoor Hall in Shillong on Saturday.

Amit, whose last significant outing was at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games where he had bagged the gold medal, had competed in 49kg in the 2016 edition of the National championships in Guwahati. Keen to make amends to his disappointing performance in the Tokyo Olympics, Amit will try to assert his class in Shillong and be in contention for a spot for the Olympic qualifiers next year.

ALSO READ | India sends 26-member squad for IBA Junior World Boxing Championships in Armenia

Apart from Amit (51kg), multiple Asian champion Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), former World youth champions Sachin Siwach and Sachin Siwach (Jr) (both 57kg), ex-Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) and Olympians Ashish Kumar (80kg) and Satish Kumar (+92kg) will be among the leading names to be seen in action.

However, World championships medallists Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) Nishant Dev (71kg) and Asian Games medallist Narender Berwal (+92kg) have been exempted from participating in the Nationals.

Hussamuddin, who had a knee surgery in June, is on the path of recovery.

High performance director Bernard Dunne and chief coach C.A. Kuttappa will keep a close eye on exceptional performers to pick boxers for the assessment process ahead of the Olympic qualifier starting from February 29.

Related Topics

Amit Panghal /

National Boxing Championships /

Shiva Thapa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa among stars to battle it out in Shillong
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL auction for 2024 season to be held on December 9 in Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal aim to return to winning ways
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Premier League: Arteta backs Everton to survive despite points penalty
    AFP
  5. I practised a lot in nets during World Cup, was talking to coaches: Ishan Kishan
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. National Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa among stars to battle it out in Shillong
    Team Sportstar
  2. India sends 26-member squad for IBA Junior World Boxing Championships in Armenia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Strong boxing year in Las Vegas concludes with Benavidez-Andrade for interim title
    AP
  4. Fury, Usyk to fight on February 17 in Saudi Arabia for undisputed heavyweight crown
    AP
  5. Anthony Joshua set to fight Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa among stars to battle it out in Shillong
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL auction for 2024 season to be held on December 9 in Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal aim to return to winning ways
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Premier League: Arteta backs Everton to survive despite points penalty
    AFP
  5. I practised a lot in nets during World Cup, was talking to coaches: Ishan Kishan
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment