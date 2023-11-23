India sends 26-member squad for IBA Junior World Boxing Championships in Armenia

A 26-member Indian contingent reached Yerevan, Armenia on Thursday to participate in the IBA Junior World Boxing Championships, scheduled to be held from November 24-December 4.

448 boxers from 58 nations across 26 weight categories will be competing in the event.

Brijesh (46kg), Divash (50kg), Yogesh (57kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg) and Hardik (80kg), who won gold medals at the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships 2023, along with Sikander (48kg), Sahil (52kg), Jatin (54kg), Sarthi (60kg), Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Prashant (66kg), Sahil (75kg) and Hemant (80+kg) form the men’s squad.

In the junior girls section, the gold medalist from the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships- Pari (50kg), Nisha (52kg), Nidhi (66kg), Akansha (70kg), Megha (80kg) will lead the squad, along with Neha (46kg), Payal (48kg), Amisha (54kg), Vini (57kg), Joyshree Devi (60kg), Shrushti (63kg), Kritika (75kg) and Prachi (80+kg).

The official draw is scheduled on 23 November along with the opening ceremony. The competition up to the quarterfinals will be held between November 24-30. The semifinals will take place on December 2 and the finals are set to be played on December 3-4.