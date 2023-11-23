A 26-member Indian contingent reached Yerevan, Armenia on Thursday to participate in the IBA Junior World Boxing Championships, scheduled to be held from November 24-December 4.
448 boxers from 58 nations across 26 weight categories will be competing in the event.
Brijesh (46kg), Divash (50kg), Yogesh (57kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg) and Hardik (80kg), who won gold medals at the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships 2023, along with Sikander (48kg), Sahil (52kg), Jatin (54kg), Sarthi (60kg), Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Prashant (66kg), Sahil (75kg) and Hemant (80+kg) form the men’s squad.
In the junior girls section, the gold medalist from the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships- Pari (50kg), Nisha (52kg), Nidhi (66kg), Akansha (70kg), Megha (80kg) will lead the squad, along with Neha (46kg), Payal (48kg), Amisha (54kg), Vini (57kg), Joyshree Devi (60kg), Shrushti (63kg), Kritika (75kg) and Prachi (80+kg).
The official draw is scheduled on 23 November along with the opening ceremony. The competition up to the quarterfinals will be held between November 24-30. The semifinals will take place on December 2 and the finals are set to be played on December 3-4.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ben Stokes out of IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder opts out of Indian Premier League
- EURO 2024: Ukraine drawn away to Bosnia in playoffs, Wales hosts Finland
- India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 1st T20: Suryakumar to lead as India aims winning start
- India sends 26-member squad for IBA Junior World Boxing Championships in Armenia
- Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 highlights, Round 1: JHA chases 356; KAR wins big; HAR, HYD, MUM, DEL, BEN win
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE