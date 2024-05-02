India’s T20 World Cup squad: No replacement of what Hardik brings to team, says Agarkar; Rohit keeps options open for playing XI

Rohit Sharma kept the suspense going over India’s likely combination for the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. Addressing the media on Thursday, the Indian captain said that he would like to keep all the options open and decide on the possible eleven after assessing the conditions.

“All the options are open. I am going to the West Indies and see what can be done. I have never played in New York. So I don’t know what pitches are like there,” Rohit said.

Sharing the stage with Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the national selection committee, Rohit said, “We will be playing in different venues in the West Indies. We need to understand how the pitches will be like and what sort of combination you need based on the opposition. One thing we looked at was our middle-overs hitting. Top-order hitting has been alright. It’s not bad, there are options there as well… We wanted someone to come in the middle-overs and play that role freely without thinking who’s scoring or not.”

And that’s why Shivam Dube made the cut after his consistent performances for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January.

“We picked the guy (Dube) based on what he did in the IPL and a few games before the IPL as well. This is what we wanted, but there’s no guarantee what our playing XI will look like. We will go there, play a couple of practice games and see what plan the opposition comes up with,” the Indian captain said.

Shivam Dube made the cut after his consistent performances for CSK in the IPL and the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

‘Toughest thing’

While Dube earned a berth, it was heartbreak for Rinku Singh. Having established himself as a T20 finisher - both for India and his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders - Rinku maintains an average closer to 89, and has made a habit to dominate the death overs.

However, with the selectors choosing Dube, Rinku remained a stand-by. “It’s probably the toughest thing we have had to discuss. He has done nothing wrong, not even Shubman Gill for that matter,” Agarkar said.

“It’s about combinations. There are a couple of wrist spinners included to give Rohit more options. It’s just unfortunate. It’s not got anything to do with Rinku. It’s not his fault that he missed out of the 15. The two keepers we chose were terrific batters, there’s already extra batters sitting out whoever doesn’t play, so we wanted to have another bowling option. He’s in the reserves, so that tells you how close he came into being in the 15…” the former India fast bowler said. Though Dube hasn’t bowled in the IPL so far, he has impressed with his seam bowling skills at the domestic level.

India’s press conference Highlights

Hardik’s fitness is critical

Agarkar was also quizzed about whether there were any deliberations over Hardik Pandya, who has been named the vice-captain. Leading Mumbai Indians, Hardik has been under scanner for the team’s poor outing. However, Agarkar insisted that there were no discussions regarding Hardik’s vice-captaincy.

“He has come after a longish layoff. The good thing is he has gotten through all the games so far for MI and we have another month and a little bit till we play our first game. Hope is that he builds on that form. There’s no replacement on what he brings to the team, especially with white ball. He helps in the balance and helps Rohit in picking those combinations. His fitness is critical and so far, he has gone well in the IPL,” Agarkar said.

India has failed to clinch an ICC title since 2013 and with a side that has a blend of youth and experience, the team management looks optimistic of breaking the jinx.