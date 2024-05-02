Rinku Singh not at fault for missing out on T20 World Cup squad: Ajit Agarkar

Rinku Singh did nothing wrong and it is not his fault that he missed India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said on Thursday.

“It was probably the toughest decision. (Shubman) Gill also for that matter. We have two terrific keepers,” Agarkar explained during the press conference in Mumbai.

“It is unfortunate that he missed. It is not his fault. We thought going ahead with an extra bowling option can come in handy. Unfortunately, we can only fill in 15 slots,” he added.

Rinku has played 11 innings playing for India so far during which he scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 176.23 and an average of 89. The southpaw has batted six times at number five and five innings at number six.

In the ongoing IPL season, Rinku has batted eight times, scoring 123 runs at a strike rate of 150 and an average of 20.50.