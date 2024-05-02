MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PSG defender Lucas Hernandez set to miss Euro 2024 after needing surgery for ruptured ACL

Missing the tournament will be a bitter blow for Hernandez, who played just eight minutes at the 2022 World Cup after rupturing the ACL in his right knee in France’s opening game against Australia.

Published : May 02, 2024 22:25 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AP
Lucas Hernandez of Paris Saint-Germain leaves the field after suffering an injury during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park.
Lucas Hernandez of Paris Saint-Germain leaves the field after suffering an injury during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lucas Hernandez of Paris Saint-Germain leaves the field after suffering an injury during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernandez will have surgery after rupturing his left knee ACL, almost certainly ruling him out of playing for France at the European Championship.

Hernandez was injured on Wednesday night during the Champions League semifinal first leg against Borussia Dortmund, which PSG lost 1-0 in Germany.

PSG said he underwent a scan on Thursday and the 28-year-old Hernandez will undergo surgery in the coming days.

ALSO READ | Champions League Semifinal: Home comforts can help PSG overturn Dortmund deficit, says Luis Enrique

Euro 2024 takes place in Germany from June 14, and France coach Didier Deschamps names his squad on May 16.

Missing the tournament will be another bitter blow for Hernandez, who played just eight minutes at the 2022 World Cup after rupturing the ACL in his right knee in France’s opening game against Australia.

Hernandez joined from Bayern Munich in the offseason and celebrated winning the league title with PSG last Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ligue 1 2023-24 /

Lucas Hernandez /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Jaiswal, Riyan smash 50s in 202-run chase; RR 100/2 in 10 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. PSG defender Lucas Hernandez set to miss Euro 2024 after needing surgery for ruptured ACL
    AP
  3. Football jersey dispute between Algeria and Morocco clubs over Western Sahara goes to sports court
    AP
  4. Top Pakistan medical official resigns for mishandling fast bowler Ihsanullah’s elbow injury
    AP
  5. West Indies cricketer Devon Thomas banned for five years for match fixing
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. PSG defender Lucas Hernandez set to miss Euro 2024 after needing surgery for ruptured ACL
    AP
  2. Football jersey dispute between Algeria and Morocco clubs over Western Sahara goes to sports court
    AP
  3. Austria coach Ralf Rangnick becomes the latest to turn down Bayern Munich
    AP
  4. Champions League Semifinal: Home comforts can help PSG overturn Dortmund deficit, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  5. Champions League Semifinal: Dortmund needs to improve in return leg at PSG despite win - Terzic
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Jaiswal, Riyan smash 50s in 202-run chase; RR 100/2 in 10 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. PSG defender Lucas Hernandez set to miss Euro 2024 after needing surgery for ruptured ACL
    AP
  3. Football jersey dispute between Algeria and Morocco clubs over Western Sahara goes to sports court
    AP
  4. Top Pakistan medical official resigns for mishandling fast bowler Ihsanullah’s elbow injury
    AP
  5. West Indies cricketer Devon Thomas banned for five years for match fixing
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment