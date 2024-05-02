MagazineBuy Print

Newcastle’s Tonali given suspended two-month ban by FA for betting breaches

Tonali’s 10-month ban by Italian Football Federation for breaching rules on betting on matches in Italy means he will miss Euro 2024.

Published : May 02, 2024 20:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali.
infoIcon

Newcastle United’s Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali has been handed a suspended two-month ban by an independent Regulatory Commission after admitting breaches of the English FA’s betting rules, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was also fined 20,000 pounds (24,962 USD) and warned by the FA as to his future conduct.

“The banning period is fully suspended for the duration of the 2024/25 season, meaning he will be available to return to competitive football upon the conclusion of an existing ten-month sanction imposed by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on 27 October 2023,” Newcastle said in a statement.

“Provided that he does not commit any further breach of the FA Betting Rules during the suspension period, Sandro will not serve any part of the two-month sanction.”

Tonali’s 10-month FIGC ban for breaching rules on betting on matches in Italy means he will miss Euro 2024.

