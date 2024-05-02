MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Thomas Cup 2024: India’s title defence ends with 3-1 loss to China in quarterfinals

Lakshya Sen was the only Indian to register a win as he came from a game down to beat Li Shi Feng in the second men’s singles.

Published : May 02, 2024 19:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lakshya Sen in action at the Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 Finals in Chengdu, China.
Lakshya Sen in action at the Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 Finals in Chengdu, China. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Lakshya Sen in action at the Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 Finals in Chengdu, China. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s Thomas Cup title defence ended on Thursday after a 3-1 loss to China in the quarterfinals in Chengdu.

H.S. Prannoy went down 21-15, 11-21, 14-21 against Shi Yu Qi in the first singles match which lasted 66 minutes. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, former World No. 1 men’s doubles pair, took the current top-ranked duo of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang to three game before losing 15-21, 21-11, 12-21.

Lakshya Sen opened India’s account with a come-from-behind 13-21, 21-8, 21-14 win over Li Shi Feng in the second singles match.

However, in the second and must-win men’s doubles match, the makeshift pair of Dhruv Kapila and K. Sai Pratheek lost 10-21, 10-21 to He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women’s team lost 3-0 to Japan in the quarterfinals of the Uber Cup.

Related stories

Related Topics

Thomas Cup /

Lakshya Sen /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

H. S. Prannoy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Head, Abhishek provide steady start for Sunrisers Hyderabad; SRH 21/0 in 3 over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Thomas Cup 2024: India’s title defence ends with 3-1 loss to China in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Formula One: Sanchez joins Alpine as technical head after leaving McLaren
    Reuters
  4. ICC releases official anthem for T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. India’s T20 World Cup squad: No replacement of what Hardik brings to team, says Agarkar; Rohit keeps options open for playing XI
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Thomas Cup 2024: India’s title defence ends with 3-1 loss to China in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Thomas Cup 2024 Highlights, India 1-3 China Quarterfinal: Lakshya gets sole win as defending champion crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs China, Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinal: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info, squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Uber Cup 2024 quarterfinal: India loses to Japan 0-3
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2024: Defending champion finishes second after 1-4 loss to Indonesia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Head, Abhishek provide steady start for Sunrisers Hyderabad; SRH 21/0 in 3 over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Thomas Cup 2024: India’s title defence ends with 3-1 loss to China in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Formula One: Sanchez joins Alpine as technical head after leaving McLaren
    Reuters
  4. ICC releases official anthem for T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. India’s T20 World Cup squad: No replacement of what Hardik brings to team, says Agarkar; Rohit keeps options open for playing XI
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment