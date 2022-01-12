18 members test positive for COVID-19 at National men's boxing camp

At least 18 members at the National men's boxing camp at NIS Patiala have tested positive for COVID-19.

Boxers Ashish Chaudhary, Sachin, Akash and Mohammed Etash Khan, chief coach Narendra Rana and assistant coaches C.A. Kuttappa and M. Suranjoy Singh are among those who have been infected, as per a list shared by a source.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary Hemanta Kalita confirmed the development. “Some members at the National camp have tested positive and they have been put in isolation. However, the camp will go on as per the schedule,” said Kalita.

Altogether 63 boxers and 27 support staff are part of the men's National camp at Patiala.

Meanwhile, according to another source, former BFI secretary and present Maharashtra association president Jay Kowli has been temporarily suspended from all activities on the grounds of “some irregularities.” The BFI executive committee took the decision on Monday on the basis of a recommendation made by a disciplinary committee.