More Sports Boxing Boxing National women's boxing championship: One-sided bouts mark opening day The opening day of the National women's boxing championship witnessed a string of one-sided bouts, while the big names will be in action on day two. Stan Rayan Kannur 02 December, 2019 22:46 IST The fourth edition of the Elite National women's boxing championship began in Kannur on Monday. (Representational Image) - Getty Images Stan Rayan Kannur 02 December, 2019 22:46 IST A series of one-sided bouts marked the opening day's action in the fourth Elite National women's boxing championship at the Mundayad indoor stadium here on Monday.Many of the big names will be stepping into the ring over the next couple of days and the championship is expected to warm up with that.Host Kerala's Ananaya Das, Assam's Joy Kumari and Maharashtra's Sangita Rumale were among those who won with unanimous verdicts.Select results: 48kg: Jyotika Bisht (HP) bt Pinki Kumari (Bih) 5-0. Rajani Singh (UP) bt V. Sudha (Kar) RSC.51kg: Monika (Chd) bt Tanvi Kaushal (Del) 5-0, Ananya Das (Ker) bt Sandhya Rani Das (Odi) 5-0, Soibam Rebika Devi (Man) bt Jyoti Kumari (Cht) 5-0; Maya Kumari (HP) bt Ibadarisha Lyngdoh (Meg) 5-0, Joy Kumari (Asm) bt Angelina Biswakarama (Ben) 5-0, Poonam (Raj) bt Salma Soren (Jha) 5-0; Divyani Shukla (Kar) bt Gayatri Arroju ((Tel) RSC-2.