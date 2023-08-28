MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dubois seeks ‘justice’ after low blow call in loss to Usyk

Usyk went down gasping for breath after being hit on the band of his shorts in the fifth round. The referee ruled it a low blow and told Usyk to take his time as he remained on the canvas grimacing, with the round eventually continuing.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 12:11 IST , WROCLAW, Poland - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Oleksandr Usyk lands a punch on Daniel Dubois during their heavyweight title fight at Stadion Wroclaw in Poland.
Oleksandr Usyk lands a punch on Daniel Dubois during their heavyweight title fight at Stadion Wroclaw in Poland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Oleksandr Usyk lands a punch on Daniel Dubois during their heavyweight title fight at Stadion Wroclaw in Poland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Briton Daniel Dubois said he should be the heavyweight world champion after his body shot that floored Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk was ruled a low blow in their title fight in Poland on Saturday.

Usyk went down gasping for breath after being hit on the band of his shorts in the fifth round. The referee ruled it a low blow and told Usyk to take his time as he remained on the canvas grimacing, with the round eventually continuing.

Usyk then finished the fight in the ninth round to retain his WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Low-blow call helps Usyk come back to KO Dubois and keep heavyweight boxing titles

“I should be a world champion right now,” Dubois, 25, told the BBC, calling for a rematch. “It wasn’t justice. It needs to be called out and go further than living this lie. They just cheated out there.”

Dubois said the body shot was something they had worked on in training.

“It wasn’t a low blow. I felt it land perfectly,” he said.

“We’ve been working in the gym for weeks and weeks on end on that shot. We pulled it off and that should have been our moment. That should have been a knockout.”

Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren said after the fight that the referee “got it badly wrong” and his team would take action seeking either a no-contest or rematch.

Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk said he saw “several low blows” from Dubois during the fight.

“Everyone wants the rematch after he loses a fight,” Krassyuk said in the post-fight press conference.

“Sometimes it happens, you hit someone with an illegal blow, yeah it is normal. But when you keep doing this on purpose, it means you have some sort of dirty plan ... We saw several low blows.”

When asked about a rematch, Usyk told reporters, “I’m ready for a rematch tomorrow in a street fight.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Daniel Dubois /

Oleksandr Usyk /

Alexander Krassyuk

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Redemption for Ingebrigtsen with 5,000m gold
    Reuters
  2. Dubois seeks ‘justice’ after low blow call in loss to Usyk
    Reuters
  3. Neeraj Chopra becomes world champion in javelin throw
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Stunning Femke Bol finish takes Dutch to women’s 4x400m gold
    Reuters
  5. Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach two weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Dubois seeks ‘justice’ after low blow call in loss to Usyk
    Reuters
  2. Low-blow call helps Usyk come back to KO Dubois and keep heavyweight boxing titles
    AP
  3. Oleksandr Usyk to defend heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois, Tyson Fury could be next
    AP
  4. Canada and Germany among six new members to join World Boxing
    Reuters
  5. Boxing champion Alycia Baumgardner’s doping test shows ‘adverse’ finding
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Redemption for Ingebrigtsen with 5,000m gold
    Reuters
  2. Dubois seeks ‘justice’ after low blow call in loss to Usyk
    Reuters
  3. Neeraj Chopra becomes world champion in javelin throw
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Stunning Femke Bol finish takes Dutch to women’s 4x400m gold
    Reuters
  5. Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach two weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment