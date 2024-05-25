MagazineBuy Print

Boxing World Qualifiers: Abhimanyu Loura beats Nikolov in thrilling clash to advance

Abhimanyu Loura of India defeated Bulgaria’s Kristiyan Nikolov 3-0 in the men’s 80kg opening round of the second Boxing World Qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics in Bangkok on Saturday.

Published : May 25, 2024 15:09 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Abhimanyu Loura(blue) beat Kristiyan Nikolov to hand India second win. 
File Photo: Abhimanyu Loura(blue) beat Kristiyan Nikolov to hand India second win.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Abhimanyu Loura(blue) beat Kristiyan Nikolov to hand India second win.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

National championships bronze medallist Abhimanyu Loura displayed his never say die attitude to pack-off Bulgaria’s Kristiyan Nikolov in a thrilling first round clash in the 80kg category in the second Boxing World Qualifiers for Paris Olympics in Bangkok on Saturday.

Loura started slow as the 10-time Bulgarian National Champion took an upper hand in the opening round.

But the 21-year-old Indian quickly switched gears and went on the offensive in the second round and earned the bragging rights for the round with four of the five judges voting in favour of him.

READ | Boxing World Qualifiers: Siwach outpunches Mukuka to give India winning start

The Indian continued the flurry of punches in the third and final round too, to finally clinch the bout 3-0 and ensure two wins out of two for the Indian contingent in Bangkok.

Earlier, it was Sachin Siwach who had opened India’s account with a win in the 57kg category against Alex Mukuka of New Zealand on Friday.

India has fielded seven men and three women in the second world qualifiers and Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will take the ring on Sunday for the first time.

Jamwal faces Andriejus Lavrenovas of Lithuania in his opening bout while Nishant takes on Amando Bighafa of Guinea-Bissau.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have already secured their spots for Paris through their performances at the Asian Games.

