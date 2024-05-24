MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Boxing World Qualifiers: Siwach outpunches Mukuka to give India winning start

India has fielded seven men and three women in the second world qualifiers and all boxers will have to at least make it to the semi-finals to stand a chance to book their berths for the Paris Olympics.

Published : May 24, 2024 20:40 IST , Bangkok - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Siwach made his intentions clear in the very first round as he went on the offensive and took control of the bout with a couple of left-right combinations.
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Siwach made his intentions clear in the very first round as he went on the offensive and took control of the bout with a couple of left-right combinations. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sachin Siwach made his intentions clear in the very first round as he went on the offensive and took control of the bout with a couple of left-right combinations. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

National champion Sachin Siwach (57kg) produced an attacking display to register a dominant win over Alex Mukuka of New Zealand in the opening round of the 2nd Boxing World Qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics here on Friday.

Siwach, a Strandja Memorial gold medallist, kept up the pressure over his opponent throughout the bout, ensuring a unanimous 5-0 verdict from the judges to give the 10-member Indian contingent a winning start.

Sachin made his intentions clear in the very first round as he went on the offensive and took control of the bout with a couple of left-right combinations.

If Mukuka was hoping for a breakthrough in the second round, his hopes were quickly dashed as the Indian was relentless in his attacks.

With the first two rounds comfortably in his pocket, Sachin ensured that there was no chance of a fightback from his opponent and wrapped up the proceedings.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Goyat set for MVP debut against Whindersson Nunes, as part of Paul vs Tyson undercard

India has fielded seven men and three women in the second world qualifiers and all boxers will have to at least make it to the semi-finals to stand a chance to book their berths for the Paris Olympics.

On Saturday, senior nationals bronze medallist Abhimanyu Loura will take on Bulgaria’s Kristiyan Nikolov in the opening round of the 80kg category.

Amit Panghal (51kg), a 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist Narendra Berwal (+92kg) have got a bye in the opening round of their respective weight categories.

The performance of Indian boxers at the previous world qualifiers in March was dismal with only 2023 World Championship bronze medallist Nishant Dev moving past the opening round.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have so far secured their entry to Paris at the Asian Games.

Related stories

Related Topics

sachin siwach /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Nikhat Zareen /

Lovlina Borgohain /

Preeti Pawar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: ‘Clay is not our biggest strength but there is belief and confidence to win Grand Slam’, says Bopanna
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam named captain, Rauf returns, Hasan Ali dropped
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs RR Live Score Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 79/3 (11); Sunrisers Hyderabad builds pressure with three quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Zverev thought brother was joking when told he had drawn Nadal
    Reuters
  5. F1 urged to improve overtaking chances at Monaco GP by Horner; Hamilton and Sainz agree
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Boxing World Qualifiers: Siwach outpunches Mukuka to give India winning start
    PTI
  2. Panghal in focus as Indian boxers fight in final qualifiers for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  3. Neeraj Goyat set for MVP debut against Whindersson Nunes, as part of Paul vs Tyson undercard
    Team Sportstar
  4. India to lose Hangzhou Asian Games medal after Parveen’s suspension
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Usyk beats Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: ‘Clay is not our biggest strength but there is belief and confidence to win Grand Slam’, says Bopanna
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam named captain, Rauf returns, Hasan Ali dropped
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs RR Live Score Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 79/3 (11); Sunrisers Hyderabad builds pressure with three quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Zverev thought brother was joking when told he had drawn Nadal
    Reuters
  5. F1 urged to improve overtaking chances at Monaco GP by Horner; Hamilton and Sainz agree
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment