MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neeraj Goyat set for MVP debut against Whindersson Nunes, as part of Paul vs Tyson undercard

Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes’ match is part of the undercard for the Paul vs Tyson and Taylor vs Serrano 2 event, scheduled for Saturday, July 20, streaming live on Netflix.

Published : May 22, 2024 20:42 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
 Neeraj Goyat, is set to make his debut with Most Valuable Promotions against Brazilian sensation Whindersson Nunes.
 Neeraj Goyat, is set to make his debut with Most Valuable Promotions against Brazilian sensation Whindersson Nunes. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

 Neeraj Goyat, is set to make his debut with Most Valuable Promotions against Brazilian sensation Whindersson Nunes. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s leading boxer and WBC Asia titleholder, Neeraj Goyat, is set to make his debut with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) against Brazilian sensation Whindersson Nunes.

This exciting match-up is part of the undercard for the Paul vs Tyson and Taylor vs Serrano 2 event, scheduled for Saturday, July 20, streaming live on Netflix.

The bout between Goyat and Nunes is a professional six-round super middleweight fight at 165 lbs. This match-up is part of an action-packed undercard, also featuring Sylve vs Schofield and Chavez Jr. vs Till.

The main event showcases an eight-round heavyweight clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, alongside the eagerly awaited women’s boxing rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for the undisputed super lightweight world title, contested over 10 rounds. The event is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

READ | India to lose Hangzhou Asian Games medal after Parveen’s suspension

Goyat, with a record of 18-4-2 (8 KOs), is one of the most prominent figures in boxing.

Born in Begampur, Karnal (Haryana), Goyat began his boxing career in 2006 and quickly rose to prominence. He won gold at the Youth National Tournament in 2008 and is a three-time WBC Asia titleholder (2015, 2016, and 2017). He was named “Honorary Boxer of the Year“ in 2017 by WBC Asia and became the first Indian boxer to make the WBC World Rankings.

Goyat faced a setback in 2019 due to a car accident, which postponed a major fight against Amir Khan. However, he made a strong comeback and gained worldwide attention in spring 2024 through a viral social media campaign challenging MVP co-founder Jake Paul. This campaign led to a faceoff in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Goyat ultimately signed with MVP. His social media campaign garnered over 150 million views, making him a viral sensation.

“I couldn’t be more excited to make my MVP debut in what promises to be the biggest boxing event in history,” said Neeraj Goyat. 

“With millions of fans back home in India watching my every move, I’m not just fighting for myself. I’m fighting to make history and make my country proud. Thank you to Nakisa and the entire MVP team and, of course, Netflix for this opportunity to shine on the biggest stage imaginable. I hope all Indians around the world tune in for this historic event.”

Related Topics

Neeraj Goyat /

Jake Paul /

Mike Tyson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 116/4 (14); Ashwin picks Green, Maxwell in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lanka Premier League terminates Dambulla Thunders franchise with immediate effect
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Goyat set for MVP debut against Whindersson Nunes, as part of Paul vs Tyson undercard
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs RR, Eliminator: Glenn Maxwell goes level with Karthik for most ducks in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Argentina Highlights, FIH Pro League: IND beats ARG in shootout, Sreejesh with crucial saves
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Neeraj Goyat set for MVP debut against Whindersson Nunes, as part of Paul vs Tyson undercard
    Team Sportstar
  2. India to lose Hangzhou Asian Games medal after Parveen’s suspension
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Usyk beats Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion
    AFP
  4. Jaismine Lamboria to compete in Olympic qualifiers’ 57kg category after Parveen’s suspension
    PTI
  5. Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat, Minakshi win gold as India finishes with 12 medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 116/4 (14); Ashwin picks Green, Maxwell in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lanka Premier League terminates Dambulla Thunders franchise with immediate effect
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Goyat set for MVP debut against Whindersson Nunes, as part of Paul vs Tyson undercard
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs RR, Eliminator: Glenn Maxwell goes level with Karthik for most ducks in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Argentina Highlights, FIH Pro League: IND beats ARG in shootout, Sreejesh with crucial saves
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment