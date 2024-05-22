Neeraj Goyat set for MVP debut against Whindersson Nunes, as part of Paul vs Tyson undercard

India’s leading boxer and WBC Asia titleholder, Neeraj Goyat, is set to make his debut with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) against Brazilian sensation Whindersson Nunes.

This exciting match-up is part of the undercard for the Paul vs Tyson and Taylor vs Serrano 2 event, scheduled for Saturday, July 20, streaming live on Netflix.

The bout between Goyat and Nunes is a professional six-round super middleweight fight at 165 lbs. This match-up is part of an action-packed undercard, also featuring Sylve vs Schofield and Chavez Jr. vs Till.

The main event showcases an eight-round heavyweight clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, alongside the eagerly awaited women’s boxing rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for the undisputed super lightweight world title, contested over 10 rounds. The event is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Goyat, with a record of 18-4-2 (8 KOs), is one of the most prominent figures in boxing.

Born in Begampur, Karnal (Haryana), Goyat began his boxing career in 2006 and quickly rose to prominence. He won gold at the Youth National Tournament in 2008 and is a three-time WBC Asia titleholder (2015, 2016, and 2017). He was named “Honorary Boxer of the Year“ in 2017 by WBC Asia and became the first Indian boxer to make the WBC World Rankings.

Goyat faced a setback in 2019 due to a car accident, which postponed a major fight against Amir Khan. However, he made a strong comeback and gained worldwide attention in spring 2024 through a viral social media campaign challenging MVP co-founder Jake Paul. This campaign led to a faceoff in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Goyat ultimately signed with MVP. His social media campaign garnered over 150 million views, making him a viral sensation.

“I couldn’t be more excited to make my MVP debut in what promises to be the biggest boxing event in history,” said Neeraj Goyat.

“With millions of fans back home in India watching my every move, I’m not just fighting for myself. I’m fighting to make history and make my country proud. Thank you to Nakisa and the entire MVP team and, of course, Netflix for this opportunity to shine on the biggest stage imaginable. I hope all Indians around the world tune in for this historic event.”