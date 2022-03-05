I want to really stay focussed to keep winning: Strandja Gold Medallist Nikhat

India’s champion boxer Nikhat Zareen believes that her mantra - never give up attitude, the hunger for success and willingness to put in that extra effort - will take her a long way in the year 2022 which also features Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the World Championships later this year.

The 25-year-old Nizamabad girl, who became first Indian boxer to win two gold medals in the Strandja memorial championship in Bulgaria last week, said she didn’t have time after coming back from Strandja gold to yet to make a critical analysis with the chief national coach Bhaskar Bhatt after the Bulgarian event and would definitely chalk out the training programme once she is finished with the selection trials for the Worlds and the Asiad in Delhi over the next few days.

RELATED | Strandja Memorial: Nikhat Zareen, Nitu strike gold for India

“Definitely, Strandja gold is a huge morale-booster and the win over Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu is the biggest of my career which should help me a long way as I chase bigger goals,” Nikhat informed The Hindu from Delhi.

“I was really glad with the semifinal win. Though I didn’t expect to win, I was determined to be found short of putting in the desired effort. I was keen to give more than 100 per cent and not bother about the result,” said the boxer now settled in Hyderabad.

The 25-year-old (in red) became first Indian boxer to win two gold medals in the Strandja memorial championship in Bulgaria last week. (File Photo) - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The gifted boxer who outsmarted three-time European champion Ukraine’s Tetiana Kob in the final to win Strandja gold, said she was keen to learn new things during training every day. “Learning is a continuous process and I want to really stay focussed to keep winning,” Nikhat said.

“Like all athletes, I too went through real tough times during the pandemic and it is always great to train with fellow boxers and interact with the coaches. And, all I hope is that the on-going war between Russia and Ukraine will not lead to any disruption to the scheduled Worlds,” she said.

ALSO READ | Klitschko brothers say Ukraine won't surrender, tell Russia to "stop this mad war"

“Honestly, I am more concerned about my weight category competition. I keep watching videos of all likely opponents and prepare accordingly. I feel being the tallest boxer in my weight category is a major plus for me,” she said with a smile.

“There will be some pressure by way of expectations in my weight category. But, honestly, I am mature enough to handle these things and keep doing well. You have to have self-belief first and the rest will fall in place,” Nikhat said.

And, whenever she finds time, Nikhat loves to listen to light music, watch movies and read books to stay relaxed and be ready for the bigger challenges ahead.