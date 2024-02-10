MagazineBuy Print

Nikhat, Amit shine as six Indian boxers storm into finals at 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament

It was also an easy day at the office for Amit Panghal (51kg) as he won his 3rd consecutive match with a unanimous 5-0 decision, setting up a fight against reigning world champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 21:40 IST , Sofia, (Bulgaria) - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Nikhat continued her domination in the third round as she maintained the composure, giving her opponent no chance of a comeback to seal the match with a 5-0 verdict.
File Photo: Nikhat continued her domination in the third round as she maintained the composure, giving her opponent no chance of a comeback to seal the match with a 5-0 verdict. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Nikhat continued her domination in the third round as she maintained the composure, giving her opponent no chance of a comeback to seal the match with a 5-0 verdict. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sofia, (Bulgaria)

Two time world champion Nikhat Zareen and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal put up a dominating show to enter the finals along with the four other Indian boxers at the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg) was in action for the first semifinals of the day. With the crowd support behind the Bulgarian pugilist Zlatislava Chukanova, Nikhat started the bout cautiously, taking some time to get into the rhythm but did not lose hold of the game as she won the round 3-2.

Nikhat was clinical in the second round giving no room to her Bulgarian opponent to form an attack while delivering some accurate blows. Nikhat continued her domination in the third round as she maintained the composure, giving her opponent no chance of a comeback to seal the match with a 5-0 verdict. Nilkhat will square off against Uzbekistan’s Sabina Bobokulova in the gold medal match on Sunday.

Journey so far: Amit Panghal and Sachin advance to semifinals of Strandja Memorial

It was an easy day at the office for India’s Amit Panghal (51kg) as he won his 3rd consecutive match with a unanimous 5-0 decision. Amit faced Turkey’s Gumus Samet and looked comfortable right from the start. Amit used his experience to attack when needed while smartly using his footwork to get away from the punches of the opponent.

The Indian pugilist did not break a sweat as he continued to build on the momentum from the first round to get a comfortable win to enter the finals. Amit will take on the reigning world champion Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbay on Sunday.

On the other hand, Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) made light work of her opponent Jessica Triebeľová of Slovakia to secure a 5-0 win.

The Indian boxer utilised her smart movement and aggressive approach to dominate the bout throughout as she won each round with a 5-0 score to advance into the finals with a unanimous decision win. Arundhati will face a tough challenge from reigning World and Asian champion China’s Yang Liu on Sunday.

Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg) continued India’s dominance with an identical 5-0 unanimous decision win over Khenoussi Kamel of Algeria. Playing his first game of the competition after receiving bye in the quarterfinals Barun looked lethal and made full use of his technical ability combined with quick movements.

Before the opponent figured out the counter attacking options, it was too late as Barun clinched the unanimous decision win and will take on Khodzhiev Anvarzhan of Kyrgyzstan in the finals on Sunday.

Sachin (57kg) was the last pugilist in action in the first session against Ukraine’s Abduraimov Aider and he didn’t disappoint. The Indian pugilist took some time to set his feat in the match as the Ukrainian boxer played the aggressor role. Sachin lost the first round with a close 2-3 score.

The southpaw showed his class in the second round, as he made full use of his long reach and delivered multiple strong left hooks to the opponent. The third round was no different as Sachin successfully resisted every attempt by Aider and pinned him against the ropes, throwing a fury of accurate punches in return to grab a comeback 4-1 win. Sachin will go head to head against Uzbekistan’s Shakhzod Muzafarov in the finals on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Mary Kom denies reports on her retirement

Rajat (67kg) also entered the finals after his opponent Guruli Lasha of Georgia gave him a walkover in the semis.

Akash (71kg) and Naveen Kumar (92kg) will be in action later tonight. Akash will be up against Uzbekistan’s Ikboljon Kholdarov while Naveen Kumar will face Georgii Kushitashvili of Georgia.

Late on Friday, Deepak (75kg) and Abhimanyu Loura (80kg) bowed out of the tournament. Deepak lost 0-5 against Ummatalievu Javokhir of Uzbekistan and Abhimanyu Loura went down fighting against China’s Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan with a scoreline of 1-4.

The Strandja Memorial Tournament is one of Europe’s oldest international sports competitions and is witnessing the participation of over 300 pugilists from 30 countries.

