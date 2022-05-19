'This is the day we have been waiting for," says Nikhat Zareen's mother

Nikhat Zareen became only the fifth Indian woman to win a World boxing title whn she beat Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong at Istanbul on Thursday.

“Nikhat made the entire country proud with her gold in the Women’s World championship today. This victory is dedicated to all those millions of Indians who supported her right through her journey,” said

a jubilant father Mohd Jameel Ahmed.

“After the Strandja international championship gold this year [after beating Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Buse Naz Cakiroglu in the semifinal], she sounded very confident. She was telling repeatedly that she can beat anyone in the world if everything goes according to plan after that big win,” Jameel recalled. "That win seemed to have changed her mindset completely," he added.



“We are grateful to all the coaches who have helped Nikhat realise her dream, Union Sports Ministry, Telangana State Government,” he said.

Parveen Sultana, mother of Nikhat Zareen, watching the final moments of her daughter's historic triumph in the women's World boxing championship, along with her sisters. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mother Parveen Sultana, who watched the final at home with her daughters, was understandably elated too.“This is the day we have been waiting for quite some time. This is the greatest moment for our entire family and we are glad that Nikhat brought laurels to the country,” she said.“It has never been easy to groom her into a champion boxer. There were many instances when many, including friends and relatives, made fun of us. But, it was our self-belief that made us support Nikhat’s cause and all the efforts apparently paid off,” she said, soaking in the celebrations.