All roads lead to Fury for Joshua challenger Pulev

All roads lead to Tyson Fury for Kubrat Pulev, who is treating his fight with Anthony Joshua as a "war," according to manager Ivalyo Gotsev.

Pulev has the chance to become the first Bulgarian heavyweight champion when he faces Joshua for the Briton's WBA, IBF and WBO straps. A new date and venue for the fight is still to be confirmed after the initial bout, scheduled for June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has talked up the possibility of a two-fight deal with WBC champion Fury following his victory over Deontay Wilder. But Gotsev has designs on a Pulev-Fury unification bout, though he is firmly focused on Joshua for the time being.

"We've got a little history going here, with Kubrat and British heavyweights. He's knocked off quite a few," Gotsev told Sky Sports.

"He shut up Derek Chisora, because he had a big mouth. That was great, then beating another Fury [Hughie], the little cousin was also a pretty good feat.

ALSO READ | How 'Thrilla in Manila' changed Ali, Frazier forever

"That was the fight that qualified him to be the No. 1 contender to Joshua, another British champion, so there is a little connection there. Kubrat versus U.K., I like that. A little name for himself there, so yeah, let's deal with Joshua first. Let the best man win, and then we'll look at options with Tyson Fury.

"Either way, all roads lead to Fury. I can say that, because I think he's shown to be one of the supreme guys out there, if not the supreme guy.

'The man'

"He is the man. It would be delightful to face the U.K. champions, one after another, wouldn't it. His mindset [for Joshua] is – we're going to war. Going to war, it's a lot of preparation, we know what's at stake.

ALSO READ | Fury vs Joshua could happen twice in 2021 - Hearn

"This is his chance to rise to the top and become the first and only heavyweight champion from our country, and that part of the world. It's a very exciting time for him and he's doing everything he has to do to get himself ready for this fight.

"It's going to be a formidable fight. They're the same height, same physical strength and let's see who is the better boxer now, and a better fighter of this era. Kubrat will present a great challenge for Joshua, that's all I can say."